Odisha Congress Leaders Urged to Align with Party Stance
Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das instructed party leaders to avoid media statements that conflict with official party positions, aiming to maintain party unity and avoid damaging its image. Leaders are to consult with the state's media committee or Congress president before making public statements.
The newly appointed president of the Odisha Congress, Bhakta Charan Das, has issued a directive urging party leaders to desist from making public statements that diverge from the party's official stance.
According to an office order, any communication to the media or on social platforms must be pre-approved by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president or the Media Committee chairman.
Das noted that differing views expressed in public have tarnished the party's image and emphasized that senior leaders should convey their perspectives through proper internal channels.
