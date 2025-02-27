Clash at BJP Office: Minority Morcha Leaders in Scuffle

Tensions flared at the BJP office in Rajasthan on Thursday as two Minority Morcha leaders engaged in a physical altercation. The incident unfolded in the presence of the party's Rajasthan president, Madan Rathore.

The unexpected clash happened just before a scheduled Minority Morcha meeting, with leaders Javed Qureshi and Fakaruddin Jacky involved in the heated exchange. The dispute reportedly began when Qureshi blocked Jacky from accessing the stage, leading to a scuffle that required intervention from other leaders.

In the wake of the incident, Madan Rathore has requested a detailed report to understand the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The skirmish highlights internal tensions within the party's minority wing.

(With inputs from agencies.)