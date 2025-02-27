Clash at BJP Office: Minority Morcha Leaders in Scuffle
A confrontation erupted between two BJP Minority Morcha leaders, Javed Qureshi and Fakaruddin Jacky, at a meeting in Rajasthan attended by party president Madan Rathore. The altercation occurred when Qureshi allegedly stopped Jacky from approaching the stage, prompting a physical scuffle.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared at the BJP office in Rajasthan on Thursday as two Minority Morcha leaders engaged in a physical altercation. The incident unfolded in the presence of the party's Rajasthan president, Madan Rathore.
The unexpected clash happened just before a scheduled Minority Morcha meeting, with leaders Javed Qureshi and Fakaruddin Jacky involved in the heated exchange. The dispute reportedly began when Qureshi blocked Jacky from accessing the stage, leading to a scuffle that required intervention from other leaders.
In the wake of the incident, Madan Rathore has requested a detailed report to understand the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. The skirmish highlights internal tensions within the party's minority wing.
(With inputs from agencies.)