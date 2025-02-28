Controversy Erupts Over Punjab Truck Union Appointment

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj faced accusations on Thursday of corruption tied to the Bhawanigarh Truck Union appointments in Punjab's Sangrur district. A man, claiming to have paid for his appointment, allegedly consumed poison, prompting political outcry.

The man, Manjit Singh Kaka, recorded claims against Bharaj in a video, asserting he paid Rs 30 lakh for the union president position without receiving it. The incident led to opposition leaders demanding accountability from the legislator.

Bharaj has denied involvement, asserting the union's elections were independent. She calls for a probe into the source of funds and suggests the allegations stem from political adversaries seeking to tarnish her reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)