Controversy Erupts Over Punjab Truck Union Appointment
Narinder Kaur Bharaj, an AAP MLA, denies allegations of accepting money for a truck union appointment after a man accused her and later consumed poison. Bharaj calls the claims politically motivated and demands a police investigation into the financial allegations against her opponents.
- Country:
- India
AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj faced accusations on Thursday of corruption tied to the Bhawanigarh Truck Union appointments in Punjab's Sangrur district. A man, claiming to have paid for his appointment, allegedly consumed poison, prompting political outcry.
The man, Manjit Singh Kaka, recorded claims against Bharaj in a video, asserting he paid Rs 30 lakh for the union president position without receiving it. The incident led to opposition leaders demanding accountability from the legislator.
Bharaj has denied involvement, asserting the union's elections were independent. She calls for a probe into the source of funds and suggests the allegations stem from political adversaries seeking to tarnish her reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Stalls Trial in AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Money Laundering Case
Power Struggles in Delhi: Outages Surge Post-AAP Era
AAP MLA Seeks Bail Amid Allegations of Leading Police Attack
Delhi Court Grants Temporary Arrest Shield to AAP MLA in Jamia Nagar Clash
'Attack' on cops: Delhi court directs AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to join probe.