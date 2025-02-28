Ocalan's Bold Call for Peace: A Turning Point in Turkey's History
Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK's imprisoned leader, called for the disarmament and disbandment of the group. His appeal could end four decades of conflict with Ankara, impacting regional politics and security. International reactions emphasize the importance of this development for peace and stability in the Kurdish issue.
Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), made a monumental appeal on Thursday, urging his followers to lay down their arms and dissolve the organization. This pivotal move could signal the end of a 40-year conflict with the Turkish government, carrying substantial implications for regional political and security dynamics.
The call has elicited a spectrum of responses both domestically and internationally. Ozgur Ozel, the head of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, stressed the significance of addressing the Kurdish issue transparently within the Turkish Grand National Assembly. He emphasized the hope that the PKK would adhere to Ocalan's call.
International figures, including the Syrian Democratic Forces and the President of Iraq's Kurdistan region, expressed support for Ocalan's message. European leaders, including Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and diplomats from the UK, also welcomed the development, underscoring its potential to foster peace and stability across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
