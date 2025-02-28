Left Menu

Scandal on the Banking Horizon: Former Itau CFO Faces Allegations

Federal prosecutors in Brazil are investigating potential fund misappropriation by former Itau Unibanco CFO Alexsandro Broedel Lopes, who is slated to join Santander. Accused of involvement in over 4.86 million reais in irregular transactions, Broedel denies wrongdoing as legal actions proceed and a house sale is contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:55 IST
Investigation

Brazilian federal prosecutors have initiated an investigation into alleged fund diversion involving Alexsandro Broedel Lopes, a former senior executive at Itau Unibanco. Broedel, accused by Itau of misappropriating funds and breaching internal policies, is poised to assume a key position at Spanish bank Santander.

Itau's December filing and subsequent lawsuit request damages for Broedel's alleged involvement in unauthorized payments totaling over 4.86 million reais. Broedel's representatives deny wrongdoing and question the timing of the allegations, coinciding with his transition to a role with one of Itau's competitors.

Santander describes Broedel as a reputable figure in finance, expressing intent to monitor ongoing developments. Legal proceedings have led to a court order potentially tying funds from a Broedel-owned property's sale to Itau's claims, amid the executive's relocation to Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

