Scandal on the Banking Horizon: Former Itau CFO Faces Allegations
Federal prosecutors in Brazil are investigating potential fund misappropriation by former Itau Unibanco CFO Alexsandro Broedel Lopes, who is slated to join Santander. Accused of involvement in over 4.86 million reais in irregular transactions, Broedel denies wrongdoing as legal actions proceed and a house sale is contested.
Brazilian federal prosecutors have initiated an investigation into alleged fund diversion involving Alexsandro Broedel Lopes, a former senior executive at Itau Unibanco. Broedel, accused by Itau of misappropriating funds and breaching internal policies, is poised to assume a key position at Spanish bank Santander.
Itau's December filing and subsequent lawsuit request damages for Broedel's alleged involvement in unauthorized payments totaling over 4.86 million reais. Broedel's representatives deny wrongdoing and question the timing of the allegations, coinciding with his transition to a role with one of Itau's competitors.
Santander describes Broedel as a reputable figure in finance, expressing intent to monitor ongoing developments. Legal proceedings have led to a court order potentially tying funds from a Broedel-owned property's sale to Itau's claims, amid the executive's relocation to Spain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazilian Women Caught with Cocaine Worth Rs 26 Crore at IGI Airport
Brazil's BRICS Term: Paving Paths for Dollar Diversification
Brazil-U.S. Trade Clash: Lula Threatens Retaliation Against Trump's Tariffs
Brazil vs. U.S.: Trade Tariffs Tension Escalates
Operation Maravalha: Brazil's Bold Move Against Amazon Logging