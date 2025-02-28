Doug Ford's Bold Election Gamble Amidst U.S. Tariff Tensions
Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party, led by Doug Ford, secured a third consecutive majority amid a campaign focused on U.S. President Trump's trade threats. Ontario faces healthcare and housing challenges, while Ford's controversial defence against Trump's tariffs plays a significant role in both provincial and national politics.
Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party has captured a third straight majority as projected by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. This win came amid a campaign significantly influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on Canadian goods. Doug Ford, the party leader, called an early election to secure a strengthened mandate to challenge these tariffs, despite already holding a majority in the provincial legislature.
With Trump threatening 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, Ontario, a manufacturing hub, would be particularly affected. Ford's competitors faced challenges in directing voters' attention to the Progressive Conservative leader's controversies and provincial issues, including healthcare shortages impacting 2.5 million Ontarians without primary care.
Despite standing firm against tariffs and threats of annexation, Ford's timing and strategic moves have sparked debate, particularly amid Ontario's housing crisis and the fluctuating political climate ahead of a potential federal election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
