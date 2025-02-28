Samajwadi Party Demands Release of MLA Zahid Beg Amidst Allegations
The Samajwadi Party has raised concerns in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly regarding the imprisonment of its MLA Zahid Beg. Accusations of bias and fabricated evidence have emerged following a suicide case linked to Beg. The police and government face scrutiny for their handling of the situation.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party expressed strong concerns over the detention of its MLA Zahid Beg during a heated session in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday. The party claims that Beg is unfairly imprisoned due to biased legal proceedings connected to a suicide case involving his maid. Dr. RK Verma, addressing the assembly under Rule-300, urged for Beg's release and questioned whether political affiliations and religious identity are factors in his arrest.
The party highlighted other imprisonments, referencing former SP minister Azam Khan and former MLA Irfan Solanki, suggesting a pattern of discrimination. Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey pushed for an official investigation into these claims, emphasizing the need for fair judicial process.
Responding to the allegations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna advised caution against making statements related to ongoing legal cases. He assured the assembly that the government's stance is not influenced by caste or religion, amidst speculation surrounding the September incident where a maid's alleged suicide led to this controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
