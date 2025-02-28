AIADMK's Strategic Stand at Tamil Nadu's All-Party Meeting

The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party, confirmed its participation in an upcoming all-party meeting initiated by the state government. The meeting, scheduled for March 5 in Chennai, aims to address the pressing issue of parliamentary constituency delimitation.

AIADMK's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, revealed this decision after inaugurating a blood donation camp commemorating the 77th birth anniversary of the party's former leader, J Jayalalithaa. Two representatives from AIADMK will articulate the party's position during the discussions.

The meeting, convened by Chief Minister M K Stalin, includes invitations to 45 political parties, including BJP's ally, the PMK. The central agenda is to deliberate on the Lok Sabha delimitation, which poses a threat of reducing Tamil Nadu's seats from 39 to 31 due to population control efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)