Trump to Make English Official Language of U.S.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order designating English as the official language of the United States, according to insiders at the White House. This unprecedented move was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The executive order, if signed, would mark a substantial shift in U.S. language policy, reflecting broader efforts by Trump's administration to solidify American cultural and national identity. By establishing English as the official language, the order is likely to ignite discussions on cultural diversity and language rights.

The decision underscores the administration's stance on immigration and national unity, aligning with broader efforts to prioritize American traditions and values. However, it also poses questions about the implications for non-English speaking communities and the potential for cultural marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)