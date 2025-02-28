NCP Delegates New Division Leaders Amidst Maharashtra's Political Climate

In a strategic move to address the political dynamics in Maharashtra, NCP leaders were designated division-wise responsibilities following a crucial meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar on Friday.

During the session, Pawar instructed party members to examine the current political situation and the 100-day tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis administration. Responsibilities were allocated to handle various regions, with Anil Deshmukh and Rajendra Shingane overseeing Vidarbha, while Rajesh Tope and Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar took charge of Marathwada.

Post-meeting, NCP MP Amol Kolhe outlined efforts to highlight rising power tariffs and increased female-targeted crimes. The alliance's internal challenges were also discussed, criticizing minister Yogesh Kadam's remarks on a recent crime incident. Kolhe emphasized robust faith in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's stability, dismissing claims of defection.

(With inputs from agencies.)