Left Menu

NCP Delegates New Division Leaders Amidst Maharashtra's Political Climate

Maharashtra NCP leaders were given new division responsibilities after a meeting led by Sharad Pawar. Discussions focused on assessing the Fadnavis government and the political landscape. Rising power tariffs, increased crimes, and inter-party issues within the ruling alliance were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:45 IST
NCP Delegates New Division Leaders Amidst Maharashtra's Political Climate
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to address the political dynamics in Maharashtra, NCP leaders were designated division-wise responsibilities following a crucial meeting chaired by Sharad Pawar on Friday.

During the session, Pawar instructed party members to examine the current political situation and the 100-day tenure of the Devendra Fadnavis administration. Responsibilities were allocated to handle various regions, with Anil Deshmukh and Rajendra Shingane overseeing Vidarbha, while Rajesh Tope and Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar took charge of Marathwada.

Post-meeting, NCP MP Amol Kolhe outlined efforts to highlight rising power tariffs and increased female-targeted crimes. The alliance's internal challenges were also discussed, criticizing minister Yogesh Kadam's remarks on a recent crime incident. Kolhe emphasized robust faith in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's stability, dismissing claims of defection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025