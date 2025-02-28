Delhi CM Gupta Criticizes AAP Amid CAG Report Revelations

In a sharp rebuke on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of causing unnecessary commotion surrounding the latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. The report raises serious concerns, highlighting a Rs 2,000 crore loss attributed to the AAP's liquor policy.

Gupta alleged that AAP misused Delhi's tax revenues to fund their election campaigns outside the state. She claimed that the release of the CAG reports has left AAP leaders unsettled. 'They collected tax from Delhi and used it for elections elsewhere,' Gupta remarked, suggesting that AAP cannot face the truths laid bare by the reports.

The Delhi CM also chided AAP for stirring drama over the removal of Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait, noting that the Narendra Modi government has accorded Ambedkar significant respect. Her statements came subsequent to the tabling of a CAG report exposing inadequacies in Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, spotlighting manpower shortages and poor healthcare management.

(With inputs from agencies.)