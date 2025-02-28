Lula Appoints Gleisi Hoffmann as Institutional Relations Minister

In a strategic cabinet move, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appointed Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the Workers Party, as the new institutional relations minister. The announcement, made on Friday, signals Lula's intent to address challenges stemming from a conservative-majority Congress.

Hoffmann, a seasoned federal lawmaker known for advocating state-driven economic initiatives, will be pivotal in mediating between the left-leaning administration and Brazil's legislative body. Her previous experience serving as chief of staff under former President Dilma Rousseff from 2011 to 2014 equips her for the role. She succeeds Alexandre Padilha in this influential position.

This reshuffle comes as Padilha transitions to take over from Nisia Trindade as the health minister amid Lula's efforts to realign his cabinet, catalyzed by a dip in popularity.

