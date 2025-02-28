Left Menu

Lula Appoints Gleisi Hoffmann as Institutional Relations Minister

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appoints Gleisi Hoffmann as the institutional relations minister. Hoffmann will lead negotiations between Lula's government and the conservative-led Congress. She steps in for Alexandre Padilha, who moves to replace Nisia Trindade as health minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:07 IST
In a strategic cabinet move, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has appointed Gleisi Hoffmann, head of the Workers Party, as the new institutional relations minister. The announcement, made on Friday, signals Lula's intent to address challenges stemming from a conservative-majority Congress.

Hoffmann, a seasoned federal lawmaker known for advocating state-driven economic initiatives, will be pivotal in mediating between the left-leaning administration and Brazil's legislative body. Her previous experience serving as chief of staff under former President Dilma Rousseff from 2011 to 2014 equips her for the role. She succeeds Alexandre Padilha in this influential position.

This reshuffle comes as Padilha transitions to take over from Nisia Trindade as the health minister amid Lula's efforts to realign his cabinet, catalyzed by a dip in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

