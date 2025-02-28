Zelenskiy and Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Critical Moment for Ukraine

In a high-stakes diplomatic encounter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid making any compromises with Russian President Vladimir Putin, described by Zelenskiy as a 'killer.' The meeting aimed to solidify U.S. involvement in Ukraine's mineral industry amid ongoing tensions.

The talks took place at the White House, where Trump expressed his desire to be remembered as a peacemaker, signaling a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy towards quickly resolving the conflict, improving relations with Russia, and reallocating financial resources previously used for Ukraine's support.

Despite the signing of an agreement to unlock Ukraine's mineral wealth for U.S. interests, the absence of explicit American security guarantees disappointed Kyiv. The pact serves as a double-edged diplomatic boost for Ukraine as it continues to fend off Russian advances while also seeking stronger ties with the U.S. and its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)