A Mother's Journey: Honoring Ethan Hertweck's Sacrifice in Ukraine

Leslie Hertweck journeys to Kyiv to retrieve her son Ethan's body after he died aiding Ukrainian forces. She questions Trump's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and emphasizes the war's devastating impact. Ethan, a U.S. veteran, volunteered in Ukraine, ultimately paying the ultimate price in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:07 IST
Leslie Hertweck made a poignant journey to Kyiv to bring home the body of her son, U.S. veteran Ethan Hertweck, who died in the Ukraine-Russia war in 2023. Her experience underscores the conflict's harsh realities and has led her to question U.S. President Donald Trump's approach to the crisis, particularly his controversial comments about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite voting for Trump, Leslie expressed disbelief at his characterization of Zelenskiy as a "dictator" while downplaying Russian President Vladimir Putin's role. Her concern is shared by many in Ukraine and among traditional U.S. allies, who are alarmed by Trump's apparent shift towards Moscow in a conflict where the U.S. has been a key supporter of Kyiv.

Ethan Hertweck's story is one of selfless dedication; after health issues ended his marine service, he assisted refugees before gaining a combat medic license to help on the battlefield. His death in December 2023 marked a tragic end to his mission, but his legacy continues as friends and family mourn his loss and remember his commitment to defending Ukrainian freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

