Himachal CM Refutes BJP's Claims of Temple Fund Misuse for Welfare Scheme

In a firm rebuttal to claims of financial impropriety, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu firmly dismissed allegations by BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur that temple trust funds were being misappropriated for the Sukh Ashray scheme. Addressing these concerns on Friday, CM Sukhu asserted that the initiative relies solely on its budget, authorizing local authorities to address educational expenses for eligible children.

The Chief Minister further urged the opposition to engage constructively, stating, "The District Commissioner will ensure necessary expenditures are covered, with no temple funds at work." He suggested that former CM Jai Ram Thakur contribute to the program instead of spreading misinformation. Sukhu criticized Thakur, accusing him of orchestrating media narratives instead of addressing real issues.

In other developments, Rajani Patil, the newly appointed in-charge of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, convened with state leaders to discuss organizational strategies. CM Sukhu advocated for a more streamlined executive committee with under 400 office bearers to enhance efficiency. He assured that decisions on appointments would follow discussions with senior leaders, aiming for a compact and functional structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)