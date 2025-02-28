Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leaders Unite at Historic Raj Bhavan Dinner

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel hosted a historic dinner at Raj Bhavan for state legislators. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other key political figures attended, promoting unity across parties. This first-of-its-kind gathering aimed to foster a cordial political atmosphere in the state, bridging political differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic gathering, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel hosted a grand dinner for members of the state legislature at Raj Bhavan on Friday. The event was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, key political figures, and members from all major parties.

The evening saw a unique congregation of political leaders, including the Chairman of the UP Legislative Council Kunwar Manvendra Singh, Speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. The event was marked by interactions between the governor, the chief minister, and other MLAs.

This unprecedented gathering aimed at fostering a cordial political atmosphere, transcending party lines. It marked a significant step toward cooperative politics in Uttar Pradesh, with leaders from across the spectrum engaging in dialogue to bridge political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

