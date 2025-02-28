Republicans Risk Government Shutdown Over Spending Cuts
Two Democrats in Congress warned that Republicans are risking a government shutdown by insisting on cuts initiated by Trump. With a March 14 deadline, the disagreement over funding levels and freezing efforts could disrupt government operations. Bipartisan negotiations have hit a roadblock, increasing shutdown risks.
In a recent development, leading Democrats in Congress expressed concerns that the Republican party's insistence on including cuts made during the Trump administration has significantly increased the chances of a government shutdown. These cuts are part of ongoing legislation critical to keeping the government functioning beyond mid-March.
Senator Patty Murray and Representative Rosa DeLauro, both top Democrats on the spending oversight committees, released a statement expressing disappointment over the GOP's withdrawal from bipartisan negotiations. They highlighted that the Republicans' proposal could potentially give former President Trump excessive spending authority.
The lawmakers have until March 14 to pass crucial funding legislation, facing the risk of a government shutdown if a consensus isn't reached. Although both parties have tentatively agreed to a $1.678 trillion budget to keep the government running until the fiscal year's end, contention remains regarding the Trump administration's funding freezes and workforce reductions, which Republicans aim to maintain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
