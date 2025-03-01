Trump and Zelenskiy: The Unfinished Minerals Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not finalize a minerals deal. The White House indicated Trump's openness to an agreement if Ukraine engages constructively. The possibility of rescheduling a joint news conference remains uncertain while Zelenskiy is in the U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to reach a minerals agreement, a White House official confirmed to Reuters on Friday.
While Trump is not opposed to eventually signing a deal, it depends on Ukraine's readiness for meaningful dialogue, according to a senior U.S. official.
The chance of rescheduling the leaders' canceled news conference hangs in the balance as Zelenskiy continues his visit to the U.S.
