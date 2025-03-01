Trump and Zelenskiy: The Unfinished Minerals Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to reach a minerals agreement, a White House official confirmed to Reuters on Friday.

While Trump is not opposed to eventually signing a deal, it depends on Ukraine's readiness for meaningful dialogue, according to a senior U.S. official.

The chance of rescheduling the leaders' canceled news conference hangs in the balance as Zelenskiy continues his visit to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)