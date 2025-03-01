Left Menu

Unified Front: Ukrainian Leaders Stand with President Zelenskiy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk have publicly supported President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after his disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump. They emphasized that peace cannot be achieved without guarantees, and reiterated the reality of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk have taken a firm stand in support of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his recent dispute with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

PM Shmyhal publicly declared on X that President Zelenskiy is correct in asserting, "Peace without guarantees is not possible."

Speaker Stefanchuk stressed that it is imperative to remember Russia's role as the aggressor in this conflict, reinforcing Ukraine's position as the victim of aggression.

