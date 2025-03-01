Diplomatic Rift: Zelenskiy and Trump's Clash at the White House

The highly-anticipated meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump ended in a heated disagreement at the White House. The two leaders clashed publicly over Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, with Trump criticizing Zelenskiy's approach and threatening the withdrawal of U.S. support.

Zelenskiy's visit aimed to secure backing from the new U.S. administration and was expected to culminate in a strategic agreement over Ukraine's natural resources. However, the sharp exchange exposed the fragile nature of Western support for Ukraine, as Trump pushed for a swift resolution to the prolonged conflict.

Trump's stance marked a shift in U.S. policy, raising concerns in Kyiv and among European allies over the implications for regional security and the future of the U.S.-Ukraine partnership. The anticipated deal lacked clear security guarantees, leaving Ukraine's leadership to confront an uncertain diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)