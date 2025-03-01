Global Diplomacy and Shifting Power Dynamics: A Snapshot of World News

The U.S. State Department has sanctioned an emergency $3 billion arms deal with Israel, signaling heightened international tension over ongoing truce concerns. This development was revealed on Friday through Pentagon statements.

Meanwhile, in a significant diplomatic flashpoint, an intense clash erupted between President Zelenskiy of Ukraine and President Trump at the White House. The argumentative meeting amplified reactions worldwide and intensified the scrutiny on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

On the health front, Pope Francis faced an 'isolated breathing crisis,' further complicating his battle with double pneumonia, the Vatican reported. In another key international development, South Korea enforced stricter lithium battery transport rules on planes, highlighting aviation safety threats.

