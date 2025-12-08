CLAT 2026: A Balanced Examination with a Challenging Twist

The CLAT 2026 examination presented a unique challenge, noted for its structured and balanced paper that stands apart from previous years marred by errors. While difficulty levels across sections remained largely easy to moderate, the exam introduced unpredictability, particularly in Logical Reasoning.

Unlike the 2025 exam, which was riddled with inconsistencies, CLAT 2026 was organized and clean, causing fewer disruptions except in the Logical Reasoning segment. This section deviated from critical reasoning, leaning towards Analytical Reasoning with complex puzzles and data arrangement sets.

Despite this, sections like English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques offered a moderate challenge, rewarding students who were well-prepared. The Logical Reasoning shift was a significant differentiator, resulting in increased time consumption and score variability, yet maintaining the paper's overall moderate classification.