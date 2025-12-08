Left Menu

Boosting Minority Development: India's Major Funding to Sikh Community

The Indian government has invested over Rs 10,225.83 crore in socio-economic development for the Sikh and other minority communities, focusing on self-employment and education. Since 1994, the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation has supported over 27 lakh families. Additional initiatives include long-term visas and citizenship for minorities from neighboring countries.

Updated: 08-12-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has made significant strides in bolstering the socio-economic development of minority communities, particularly the Sikh community, with an investment exceeding Rs 10,225.83 crore. Union Minister George Kurian reported to the Rajya Sabha about the government's efforts that include granting concessional loans for self-employment and income-generating ventures.

Since its inception in 1994, the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) under the Ministry of Minority Affairs has been at the forefront of this mission, reaching over 27.35 lakh families through various beneficial schemes. The last 11 years alone have seen a disbursement of Rs 7,641 crore for the minority welfare.

Apart from direct investments, the government has issued 1,073 long-term visas and granted citizenships under the Citizenship Amendment Act to individuals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who seek permanent settlement in India. Complementary schemes focusing on education, skill development, and women empowerment are making a considerable impact in minority-concentrated areas.

