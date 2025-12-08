Young Entrepreneurs Elevate Tide's Growth in India Beyond Major Cities

Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, has announced a remarkable milestone of surpassing 1 million MSME members in India. This marks significant progress, particularly among young entrepreneurs under 40, who make up 85% of its user base.

The company has successfully penetrated Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities like Bareilly and Bhopal, with 96% of its member base emerging from such locales, underscoring the entrepreneurial spirit flourishing beyond major metros.

Tide's strategic focus has fueled robust growth, supported by a $120 million investment led by TPG. The company plans to invest £500 million in India over the next five years, solidifying its role in the digital transformation of small businesses across the nation.

