Left Menu

EU Urged to Open Direct Ceasefire Talks with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls on the European Union to directly engage with Russia to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, urging the bloc to forego a joint EU summit declaration. Orban, a Trump ally, suggests strategic differences concerning Ukraine's approach cannot be reconciled within the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:20 IST
EU Urged to Open Direct Ceasefire Talks with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political maneuver, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pressed the European Union to initiate direct ceasefire discussions with Russia regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Orban suggests that the EU should follow the United States' lead, which has already engaged in talks with Russia without involving Kyiv or the EU.

In a letter addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa, Orban stressed the strategic differences within the EU concerning Ukraine that seem insurmountable. He criticized the tentative conclusions to be considered at the upcoming EU summit, which included further support for Ukraine and European defense strategies.

Orban, known for opposing EU sanctions on Russia, believes the EU's current stance doesn't align with ending the war. This call for action emerges as EU states prepare to affirm the necessity of Ukraine's inclusion in any negotiations and pledge substantial security guarantees for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025