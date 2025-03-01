EU Urged to Open Direct Ceasefire Talks with Russia Amid Ukraine Conflict
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls on the European Union to directly engage with Russia to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine, urging the bloc to forego a joint EU summit declaration. Orban, a Trump ally, suggests strategic differences concerning Ukraine's approach cannot be reconciled within the EU.
In a significant political maneuver, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pressed the European Union to initiate direct ceasefire discussions with Russia regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Orban suggests that the EU should follow the United States' lead, which has already engaged in talks with Russia without involving Kyiv or the EU.
In a letter addressed to European Council President Antonio Costa, Orban stressed the strategic differences within the EU concerning Ukraine that seem insurmountable. He criticized the tentative conclusions to be considered at the upcoming EU summit, which included further support for Ukraine and European defense strategies.
Orban, known for opposing EU sanctions on Russia, believes the EU's current stance doesn't align with ending the war. This call for action emerges as EU states prepare to affirm the necessity of Ukraine's inclusion in any negotiations and pledge substantial security guarantees for Kyiv.
(With inputs from agencies.)
