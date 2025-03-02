Starmer-Zelenskiy Summit Highlights UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine
In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after tense talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Britain reassures its steadfast support as Zelenskiy prepares for a European summit and a meeting with King Charles amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a heartfelt welcome to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, as the leader arrived in London for crucial talks post his clash at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump. Starmer assured Zelenskiy of the UK's unwavering support during their meeting at Downing Street.
The visit was marked by cheering crowds and robust backing from Starmer, who emphasized the United Kingdom's determination to stand with Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy's agenda included attending a European leaders' summit to further discuss Ukraine's peace plan on Sunday.
Simultaneously, the visit to the UK follows contrasting support messages from Europe and the United States, as seen in meetings with both Trump and other leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, Zelenskiy is expected to meet King Charles, demonstrating high-level support from Britain, reinforcing its stance against Russian aggression.
