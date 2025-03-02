Left Menu

Starmer-Zelenskiy Summit Highlights UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after tense talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Britain reassures its steadfast support as Zelenskiy prepares for a European summit and a meeting with King Charles amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 00:29 IST
Starmer-Zelenskiy Summit Highlights UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a heartfelt welcome to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, as the leader arrived in London for crucial talks post his clash at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump. Starmer assured Zelenskiy of the UK's unwavering support during their meeting at Downing Street.

The visit was marked by cheering crowds and robust backing from Starmer, who emphasized the United Kingdom's determination to stand with Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy's agenda included attending a European leaders' summit to further discuss Ukraine's peace plan on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the visit to the UK follows contrasting support messages from Europe and the United States, as seen in meetings with both Trump and other leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron. Additionally, Zelenskiy is expected to meet King Charles, demonstrating high-level support from Britain, reinforcing its stance against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025