Protesters Target Tesla Dealerships to Oppose Musk's Government Cuts

In a spirited demonstration outside a New York City Tesla dealership on Saturday, nine individuals were taken into custody amid protests against owner Elon Musk's involvement in federal employee cuts under President Donald Trump's directive.

Police reported that the protest was part of a larger wave of "Tesla Takedown" demonstrations nationwide, rallying against Musk's leadership of the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Demonstrators blocked traffic and waved signs with messages like "Burn a Tesla: Save Democracy" in cities like Jacksonville, Florida, and Tucson, Arizona.

Musk's unprecedented initiative to downsize the federal government has led to mass terminations of employees and contracts essential to public services. Tesla and White House representatives declined to comment. Actor Alex Winter, supporting the movement, urged divestment from Tesla as a critical stand against governmental priorities centered on money and power.

