Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commended President Trump's approach to end the Ukraine war while criticizing European powers for extending the conflict. Lavrov highlighted Russia and the U.S.'s pragmatic alignment on interests and condemned the European initiatives to support Ukrainian President Zelenskiy as unreliable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:53 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lauded U.S. President Donald Trump's "common sense" initiative to end the war in Ukraine, criticizing European nations for their efforts to prolong the conflict. Lavrov acknowledged the U.S. desire to remain a dominant global force and the Russian-U.S. pragmatic approach towards overlapping interests.

Lavrov shared his views in an interview with the Russian military newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda, referencing Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" as indicative of a new political paradigm. He noted the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which began with Russia's 2022 invasion, remains a major geopolitical issue with conflicting Russian and Western narratives.

Referencing historical grievances, Lavrov condemned Europe's role in global conflicts and dismissed proposals for European peacekeeping forces in Ukraine. He expressed doubt about Europe's ability to ensure rights for Russian speakers and suggested European support for Ukrainian President Zelenskiy was ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

