Trudeau Fights for Canadian Sovereignty Amid Talks with King Charles and Trump

In a firm defense of Canadian sovereignty, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlighted the significance of autonomy during his conversations with King Charles. Trudeau's remarks followed U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of Canada becoming the 51st state of America.

Trudeau underscored the necessity of protecting the nation's independence and ensuring its citizens feel secure in their national identity. This comes as Trudeau prepares to meet with King Charles, emphasizing that his top priority is safeguarding Canadian interests.

Amid global attention, Trudeau also expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid Trump's previous meeting with Zelenskiy, reinforcing Canada's stance on international solidarity.

