Russia's Battle for Future: Independence, Truth, and Valor
As the conflict in Ukraine reaches its fifth year, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasizes Russia's fight for its future, independence, and justice. Celebrated during Defender of the Fatherland Day, he praises the valor of Russian military personnel while committing to bolstering the country's defense capabilities.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia's struggle for its future, independence, and justice as the conflict in Ukraine hits its fifth anniversary. Speaking on Defender of the Fatherland Day, Putin honored the courage and selflessness of Russian soldiers and officers.
Putin emphasized that February 23 remains a significant national holiday, celebrating the traditions of valor and honor upheld by Russian soldiers. He assured the armed forces of continued efforts to strengthen Russia's military amidst the evolving international landscape.
Highlighting the importance of strategic deterrence, Putin stressed the development of Russia's nuclear triad. He also laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring historical defenders. Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev noted Ukraine's conflict influences its regime's survival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
