Trump's Digital Asset Strategy: A New Era for U.S. Cryptocurrency Reserve

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media a new U.S. strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies. This move included five digital assets: bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano, causing a significant spike in their market values. The announcement is part of Trump's previous executive order related to digital assets.

The declaration saw bitcoin and ether surge by over 11% and 13%, respectively, while the overall cryptocurrency market rose by $300 billion, according to CoinGecko. Ripple's XRP was highlighted for its political backing through a super PAC, aiming to influence pro-crypto policies in Congress.

This initiative indicates a shift in U.S. government strategy towards active cryptocurrency market participation, potentially spurring institutional adoption and regulatory clarity. Critical experts, however, express surprise at the inclusion of non-bitcoin assets, signaling a broader embrace of crypto technology. Trump is set to further solidify his crypto support with a White House summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)