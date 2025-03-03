Delhi Assembly Tensions: BJP and AAP Clash Over CAG Reports
Political strife intensifies in the Delhi Assembly as BJP and AAP spar over pending Comptroller and Auditor General reports. Allegations fly amid discussions on health infrastructure, leading to the suspension of opposition MLAs, heightening concerns over democratic processes.
- Country:
- India
The political climate in Delhi became tenser on Monday as BJP MLA Harish Khurana criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its silence on only two of the 16 expected Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports. Speaking with ANI, Khurana claimed that while the BJP government is committed to transparency, AAP has yet to account for its governance challenges.
Khurana criticized AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for evading accountability, noting that only two CAG reports have been addressed while 14 linger. Meanwhile, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced discussions on the CAG reports and crucial infrastructure issues, including the cleaning of drains and sewers, adhering strictly to procedural norms.
Adding to the scene, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay underscored the presentation of a pivotal report on Delhi's health infrastructure. The escalating tension culminated in a dramatic session where all but one AAP MLA faced suspension, sparking allegations of democratic injustice from AAP leader Atishi in a plea to Speaker Gupta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Public Health Education: SRMIST’s Groundbreaking Program
The Hidden Risks of Cannabis Legalization: A Growing Public Health Concern
Haryana’s Poultry Eggs Under the Lens: Cyromazine Residue and Public Health Risks
Punjab to Bolster Public Health with NCDC Collaboration
Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations