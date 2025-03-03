Left Menu

Tentative Truce: Assessing Russia and Ukraine's Path to Peace

A proposed truce concerning air, sea, and energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine might pave the way for peace talks. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot believes it could test Russia's sincerity. The proposal follows Emmanual Macron's suggestion for a partial ceasefire, omitting land combat.

Paris | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:45 IST
  • France

A potential truce involving air, sea, and energy infrastructure has been proposed between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to create conditions for genuine peace negotiations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated on Monday that such a truce could allow Ukraine and its allies to determine if Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting in good faith.

The proposal follows an announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who indicated that France and Britain suggest a one-month ceasefire. Notably, this truce would exclude ground combat, focusing instead on reducing hostilities in other crucial areas that could lay the groundwork for future discussions.

Barrot expressed optimism about the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump being open to reengage in peace talks, particularly after a recent tense meeting in the Oval Office. These developments highlight the complex dynamics between global leaders in pursuit of lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

