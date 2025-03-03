Left Menu

CAG Reports Ignite Political Clash Over AAP's Alleged Mismanagement and Corruption

Recent CAG reports reveal alleged corruption and mismanagement by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, triggering political tensions. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accuse AAP of turning Delhi into a 'corruption laboratory.' BJP focuses on cleanliness and health reforms under the new government.

Updated: 03-03-2025 13:00 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday asserted that recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government have exposed the 'corruption' of Arvind Kejriwal's administration, with more revelations to come. Shekhawat emphasized that the AAP ascended to power portraying itself as a 'party with a difference,' only to convert Delhi into a 'corruption laboratory.' These statements were made as proceedings began in the newly elected BJP government session on February 24.

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP's health model, calling it a scheme designed to 'collect money and divert attention.' The CAG report revealed irregularities under the AAP administration, and Sirsa attributed COVID-related fatalities to the flawed health model. He affirmed the BJP's commitment to reduce vehicular pollution and transform Delhi into a cleaner city.

During the session, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG Report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services,' highlighting underutilisation of funds and staff shortages by the previous government. Speaker Vijender Gupta disclosed plans to send the CAG report on the Excise Policy to the Public Accounts Committee, demanding a final report within three months. This series of reports has intensified political tensions between AAP and BJP, leading to the suspension of most AAP MLAs for protests against the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

