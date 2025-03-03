Left Menu

U.N. Rights Chief Criticizes U.S. Policy Shift under Trump

The U.N. Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, voiced concern over a marked policy shift in the United States under President Trump, lamenting the use of divisive tactics to mislead and polarize society. Turk highlighted the rollback of diversity and inclusion initiatives as a pressing issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:15 IST
U.N. Rights Chief Criticizes U.S. Policy Shift under Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the U.N. Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, expressed grave concerns over what he described as a 'fundamental shift in direction' by the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump. This change, according to Turk, is marked by divisive rhetoric intended to deceive and polarize the public.

Turk noted the long-standing bipartisan support from the U.S. on human rights, which seems to be faltering with new policies that rebrand protective anti-discrimination measures as discriminatory themselves. This rhetoric, he warned, is creating fear and anxiety among many citizens.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk delivered his strongest remarks to date on the effects of the current U.S. administration's policies. Since Trump's inauguration, executive orders have targeted and dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within both federal agencies and private industries, with USAID programs paused for review under the 'America first' doctrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025