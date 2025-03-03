U.N. Rights Chief Criticizes U.S. Policy Shift under Trump

On Monday, the U.N. Human Rights Chief, Volker Turk, expressed grave concerns over what he described as a 'fundamental shift in direction' by the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump. This change, according to Turk, is marked by divisive rhetoric intended to deceive and polarize the public.

Turk noted the long-standing bipartisan support from the U.S. on human rights, which seems to be faltering with new policies that rebrand protective anti-discrimination measures as discriminatory themselves. This rhetoric, he warned, is creating fear and anxiety among many citizens.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk delivered his strongest remarks to date on the effects of the current U.S. administration's policies. Since Trump's inauguration, executive orders have targeted and dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within both federal agencies and private industries, with USAID programs paused for review under the 'America first' doctrine.

(With inputs from agencies.)