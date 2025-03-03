Congress MP Kiran Reddy Criticizes BJP's Delimitation Agenda

Congress Member of Parliament Chamala Kiran Reddy has openly criticized the central government's approach to the delimitation controversy, suggesting that it creates public confusion. Reddy alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategizing to establish dominance over the southern states of India.

Reddy claimed that if current speculations about delimitation proceed, it could adversely impact South Indian states. Accusing the BJP of executing an agenda to secure control nationwide, he urged transparency from the central government regarding their political plans.

On another front, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) member Kavitha initiated a campaign by dispatching 10,000 postcards to Telangana's Chief Minister, advocating for women's schemes. Reddy responded by asserting that many women favor the Congress due to ongoing benefits and critiqued this effort as a maneuver to undermine the Congress party's reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)