High Stakes in Tamil Nadu: Stalin Advocates for Higher Birth Rates Amid Delimitation Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, promotes higher birth rates, linking them to increased representation in the Parliament. This move comes as a response to the upcoming delimitation exercise, which is anticipated to impact the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu. An all-party meeting is organized to address concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns about political representation, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has vocalized support for couples having children soon after marriage. He argues that a larger population could result in more parliamentary seats during the upcoming delimitation exercise.

Stalin, addressing a wedding, highlighted that while population control once served the state, current dynamics require a change in approach. He called for Tamil Nadu to ensure its interests are safeguarded without politicizing the delimitation issue.

An all-party meeting in March is set in Chennai to discuss delimitation's impact. However, some parties, including BJP and TMC, have opted out, prompting Stalin to appeal for unity on the matter affecting the state's representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

