Europe Scrambles for Ukraine Ceasefire Amid US Tensions
Several European countries, led by Britain and France, are exploring options for an initial month-long ceasefire in Ukraine, following strained relations with the U.S. over Ukrainian support. Discussions include security guarantees and increased defense spending, amid concerns of imposed deals from the U.S.-Russia negotiations.
European countries, spearheaded by Britain and France, are urgently seeking options for a ceasefire in Ukraine, proposing a month-long truce to facilitate peace talks. The initiative emerges after a significant rupture between the U.S. and Ukraine, following President Trump's meeting with President Zelenskiy.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has convened European leaders to formulate a peace proposal that aligns with Western interests. France has suggested a temporary ceasefire to evaluate Russia's commitment to peace. However, obtaining U.S. support remains vital, with Europe hinting at stationing troops as a backstop.
Amid escalating tension, Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested the Oval Office clash was premeditated. Furthermore, European leaders are reconsidering defense spending to demonstrate self-reliance in the face of U.S. policy shifts, while trying to maintain diplomatic ties with Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
