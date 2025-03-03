The Power Struggle in Karnataka: Congress Faces Leadership Dilemma
Karnataka's political landscape is rife with speculation about a potential change in leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah insists that the Congress high command will decide, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emerges as a strong contender for the role. The situation stirs debates within the party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:41 IST
- India
The political drama in Karnataka intensifies as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defiantly reminds all that the Congress high command's decision on any leadership change is supreme.
The ongoing tussle between Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar escalates, with speculations swarming about a possible transition of power by year-end.
Veteran Congress leaders, including Veerappa Moily, voice their opinions, deepening intraparty debates, yet a clear ruling by the high command remains awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
