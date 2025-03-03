Punjab's Farmer Talks Break Down Amid Tensions

Discussions between the Punjab government and farmer leaders broke down abruptly when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly walked out. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accused Mann of unwarranted behavior during a meeting intended to address their demands.

Following the meeting, SKM leaders announced a week-long protest in Chandigarh from March 5. Mann requested the SKM not block roads or railways as protests, considering the inconvenience it causes to the public. However, the SKM is adamant about proceeding with their demonstration.

The SKM's demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, implementation of state agriculture policies, and more. Despite Mann's attempt to find common ground, the meeting's collapse signifies ongoing tensions between the state and its farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)