Punjab's Farmer Talks Break Down Amid Tensions

Talks between the Punjab government and Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders collapsed, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exiting abruptly. The SKM announced a week-long protest starting March 5 in Chandigarh, demanding MSP guarantees, and rejecting roadblocks, inviting friction with state authorities over protest methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Discussions between the Punjab government and farmer leaders broke down abruptly when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reportedly walked out. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accused Mann of unwarranted behavior during a meeting intended to address their demands.

Following the meeting, SKM leaders announced a week-long protest in Chandigarh from March 5. Mann requested the SKM not block roads or railways as protests, considering the inconvenience it causes to the public. However, the SKM is adamant about proceeding with their demonstration.

The SKM's demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, implementation of state agriculture policies, and more. Despite Mann's attempt to find common ground, the meeting's collapse signifies ongoing tensions between the state and its farmers.

