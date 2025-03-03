Left Menu

Europe's Bold Move: The Push for Ukrainian Ceasefire

European countries, led by Britain and France, are exploring options for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This follows tensions between U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. A one-month truce proposed by Macron could initiate peace talks, while European nations plan to strengthen defense capabilities independently of U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:45 IST
Britain announced the consideration of several proposals for a potential Ukraine ceasefire, following a suggestion by France for a one-month truce. Such a ceasefire could pave the way for peace negotiations, as European countries, spearheaded by Britain and France, explore options to resolve the conflict.

The proposals come after tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. European leaders are seeking to draw a peace plan to present to the United States, with a commitment to support Ukraine militarily if a ceasefire is achieved.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a truce on air, sea, and energy infrastructure to test Russia's sincerity in peace negotiations. European leaders emphasize the need to bolster defense capabilities independently from the U.S., amid feelings of betrayal following a recent Oval Office clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

