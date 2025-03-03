Europe's Bold Move: The Push for Ukrainian Ceasefire

Britain announced the consideration of several proposals for a potential Ukraine ceasefire, following a suggestion by France for a one-month truce. Such a ceasefire could pave the way for peace negotiations, as European countries, spearheaded by Britain and France, explore options to resolve the conflict.

The proposals come after tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. European leaders are seeking to draw a peace plan to present to the United States, with a commitment to support Ukraine militarily if a ceasefire is achieved.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a truce on air, sea, and energy infrastructure to test Russia's sincerity in peace negotiations. European leaders emphasize the need to bolster defense capabilities independently from the U.S., amid feelings of betrayal following a recent Oval Office clash.

