Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks

Abu Azmi, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Samajwadi Party, on Monday justified his previous comments about Aurangzeb. Azmi noted that the Mughal emperor destroyed mosques as well as temples, countering claims of Aurangzeb being 'anti-Hindu.' He highlighted that Hindus comprised 34 percent of Aurangzeb's administration and many advisors were Hindu.

Azmi asserted that the ruler's struggle for power was not religious, urging against communal interpretations. 'If Aurangzeb was against Hindus, his administration wouldn't include so many. India thrived under his reign,' he told ANI, stressing he made no offensive comments against 'Hindu brothers.'

Azmi's remarks drew sharp backlash, particularly from Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claimed Aurangzeb's actions against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were cruel. Shinde called Azmi's stance 'wrong and unacceptable,' urging Azmi to apologize and face charges of 'treason.'

(With inputs from agencies.)