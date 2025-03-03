Left Menu

Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi sparked debate by defending Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, citing the destruction of mosques alongside temples. Azmi stressed that Aurangzeb included Hindus in his administration, arguing against communal interpretations. His comments attracted criticism, with calls for his apology by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:17 IST
Abu Azmi Stirs Controversy with Aurangzeb Remarks
Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Azmi, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Samajwadi Party, on Monday justified his previous comments about Aurangzeb. Azmi noted that the Mughal emperor destroyed mosques as well as temples, countering claims of Aurangzeb being 'anti-Hindu.' He highlighted that Hindus comprised 34 percent of Aurangzeb's administration and many advisors were Hindu.

Azmi asserted that the ruler's struggle for power was not religious, urging against communal interpretations. 'If Aurangzeb was against Hindus, his administration wouldn't include so many. India thrived under his reign,' he told ANI, stressing he made no offensive comments against 'Hindu brothers.'

Azmi's remarks drew sharp backlash, particularly from Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who claimed Aurangzeb's actions against Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were cruel. Shinde called Azmi's stance 'wrong and unacceptable,' urging Azmi to apologize and face charges of 'treason.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025