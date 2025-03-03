Trump and Zelenskiy's Contentious Clash
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for stating that a resolution to the conflict with Russia is not imminent. The criticism came after a tense meeting with Zelenskiy where a prospective agreement on Ukraine's natural resources remained unsigned due to ongoing disputes.
U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following the latter's remarks that an end to the Russian conflict is not on the immediate horizon.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform to voice his disapproval of an Associated Press article headline quoting Zelenskiy, saying this was the "worst statement" Zelenskiy could make and warning that America's patience is running thin.
The comments come after a heated encounter in the Oval Office. Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized Zelenskiy for his perceived ingratitude for U.S. assistance, leading to the abandonment of a potential deal regarding Ukraine's rich natural resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
