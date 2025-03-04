Tragedy at Mannheim Carnival: Car Attack Raises Security Concerns

A tragic car attack during the carnival festivities in Mannheim, Germany, resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injured 11 others. The incident darkened carnival celebrations as authorities swiftly detained the driver, who is suspected of intentionally ploughing into the crowd, according to prosecutors.

The 40-year-old suspect, a German man from Rhineland-Palatinate, is believed to have suffered from mental health issues, rather than holding political or religious motives. He is currently under investigation for murder and attempted murder charges, but has not yet been questioned due to needing medical treatment following a self-inflicted injury.

This event has heightened security concerns in Germany, following similar violent incidents in recent weeks. The German government, supported by European leaders, has vowed to enhance measures to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)