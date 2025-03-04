Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Tense Oval Office Showdown
US President Donald Trump has suspended over $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, pending peace negotiation commitments from Ukraine. The decision, following tense talks with President Zelensky in the Oval Office, is significant amidst ongoing international support for Ukraine's conflict with Russia.
In a dramatic political move, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, a decision that has sparked international discourse. This suspension affects over $1 billion in arms and ammunition intended for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
The New York Times reported that the decision came after intense discussions between Trump and his senior national security aides. Tensions escalated when Trump engaged in a heated debate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press appearance at the White House.
Trump emphasized that military aid would resume only when Ukraine demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia. During the exchange, Trump criticized Zelensky, suggesting the Ukrainian leader was risking global conflict with his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Strike Rattles Russia's Krasnodar
Drone Attack in Krasnodar: Ukraine Targets Russian Infrastructure
Russian Defence Claims Major Interception Over Ukrainian Drones
High-Stakes Arrest: Russian Agriculture Leader in Legal Trouble
Deputy Governor Detained Amid Grain Scandal in Russia's Rostov Region