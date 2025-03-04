Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Tense Oval Office Showdown

In a dramatic political move, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military aid to Ukraine, a decision that has sparked international discourse. This suspension affects over $1 billion in arms and ammunition intended for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The New York Times reported that the decision came after intense discussions between Trump and his senior national security aides. Tensions escalated when Trump engaged in a heated debate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press appearance at the White House.

Trump emphasized that military aid would resume only when Ukraine demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia. During the exchange, Trump criticized Zelensky, suggesting the Ukrainian leader was risking global conflict with his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)