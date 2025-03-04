Chhattisgarh Congress Challenges ED's Alleged Bias

In a bold move, Chhattisgarh Congress leaders mounted a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's office in Raipur, challenging what they described as vindictive actions against a party unit office-bearer.

Held on Monday, the demonstration saw Congress members encircle the ED office, rallying under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Congress chief, Deepak Baij. The controversy erupted when Malkit Singh Gaidu, the state unit in-charge general secretary, was reportedly detained for hours during a visit to the ED office.

The questioning, which included inquiries about Gaidu's personal and family assets, was described by Baij as harassment. He asserted that the Congress is willing to cooperate with anti-money laundering investigations, but demanded respect and impartiality, while accusing the ED of operating as a BJP affiliate. The protest was bolstered by speeches from former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant, among others.

