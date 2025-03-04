Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks on Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao criticized Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi for 'glorifying' Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, calling it a distortion of history. Azmi's comments led to legal action, with calls for sedition charges, while Azmi defended his statements by highlighting that Aurangzeb included Hindus in administration and destroyed both temples and mosques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:34 IST
BJP leader N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's recent remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb have sparked a political firestorm, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders. N Ramchander Rao of the BJP condemned Azmi's comments as a "distortion of history," asserting they misrepresented Aurangzeb's controversial reign and offended Hindu sentiments.

The controversy escalated as the Maharashtra Police filed a case against Azmi under several sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Mhaske demanded sedition charges against Azmi, accusing him of unauthorized rhetoric that contradicts India's historical narrative and national integrity.

In his defense, Azmi countered the accusations, arguing that Aurangzeb's administration included a substantial number of Hindus and dismissing claims of communal bias. Azmi emphasized the non-religious motivations of historical power struggles, emphasizing constitutional harmony and negating anti-Hindu accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

