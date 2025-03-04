Controversy Erupts Over Abu Azmi's Remarks on Mughal Ruler Aurangzeb

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi's recent remarks on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb have sparked a political firestorm, drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders. N Ramchander Rao of the BJP condemned Azmi's comments as a "distortion of history," asserting they misrepresented Aurangzeb's controversial reign and offended Hindu sentiments.

The controversy escalated as the Maharashtra Police filed a case against Azmi under several sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. Mhaske demanded sedition charges against Azmi, accusing him of unauthorized rhetoric that contradicts India's historical narrative and national integrity.

In his defense, Azmi countered the accusations, arguing that Aurangzeb's administration included a substantial number of Hindus and dismissing claims of communal bias. Azmi emphasized the non-religious motivations of historical power struggles, emphasizing constitutional harmony and negating anti-Hindu accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)