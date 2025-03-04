Left Menu

Spit and Budget: A Day in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana addressed the incident of an MLA spitting in the Vidhan Sabha after consuming pan masala, urging for cleanliness. Additionally, UP's 2025-26 budget was presented, with CM Yogi Adityanath highlighting a 9.8% growth focused on infrastructure and education investments.

Updated: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:35 IST
Spit and Budget: A Day in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana disclosed that some assembly members were found spitting in the Vidhan Sabha hall after consuming pan masala. Mahana shared this incident during a session on Tuesday, emphasizing that he personally took it upon himself to ensure cleanliness following the unsanitary act.

He stated he saw the disruptive behavior documented on video but chose not to disclose the MLA's identity to prevent public shaming. Mahana implored all members to deter such actions, underlining the importance of maintaining decorum in the legislative environment.

Meanwhile, the state budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting a 9.8% increase from the previous year. The budget, amounting to over ₹8.08 lakh crore, aims to boost infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare to consolidate Uttar Pradesh's economic position as India's second-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

