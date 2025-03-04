Spit and Budget: A Day in Uttar Pradesh Assembly
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana addressed the incident of an MLA spitting in the Vidhan Sabha after consuming pan masala, urging for cleanliness. Additionally, UP's 2025-26 budget was presented, with CM Yogi Adityanath highlighting a 9.8% growth focused on infrastructure and education investments.
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana disclosed that some assembly members were found spitting in the Vidhan Sabha hall after consuming pan masala. Mahana shared this incident during a session on Tuesday, emphasizing that he personally took it upon himself to ensure cleanliness following the unsanitary act.
He stated he saw the disruptive behavior documented on video but chose not to disclose the MLA's identity to prevent public shaming. Mahana implored all members to deter such actions, underlining the importance of maintaining decorum in the legislative environment.
Meanwhile, the state budget for 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighting a 9.8% increase from the previous year. The budget, amounting to over ₹8.08 lakh crore, aims to boost infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare to consolidate Uttar Pradesh's economic position as India's second-largest economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Urges Opposition for Constructive Budget Sessions
Budget FY26 dedicated to upliftment of poor, farmers, youth, women, in line with Sanatan philosophy: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Central theme of UP Budget aligns with PM Modi's vision of prioritizing underprivileged: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Maha Kumbh will help UP economy grow by over Rs 3 lakh crore; world witnessing state's potential today: CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi Adityanath Defends Maha Kumbh Against Opposition Allegations