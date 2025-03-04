Maharashtra Minister Resigns Amidst Justice Movement for Murdered Sarpanch

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation on Tuesday, prompted by a sustained movement demanding justice for Santosh Deshmukh, the late sarpanch of Massajog village. NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar emphasized that the continued public and family outcry catalyzed Munde's departure.

Pawar voiced the need for Munde to be labeled a co-accused in Deshmukh's murder case, advocating for a comprehensive and transparent investigation. The minister's resignation arrived amid these calls for justice, marking a pivotal moment in the case's ongoing narrative.

Upon resigning, Munde addressed his health concerns as a primary reason for stepping down, announcing this through a statement on social media platform X. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has since approved Munde's resignation, forwarding it to the Governor, highlighting the state's commitment to law and order and public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)