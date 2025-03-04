Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Resigns Amidst Justice Movement for Murdered Sarpanch

Following Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's resignation, Rohit Pawar highlighted that the campaign for Santosh Deshmukh's justice led to this action. Pawar demands Munde's inclusion as a co-accused in the murder case while Munde cites health issues for his resignation, a notion accepted by CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:34 IST
Maharashtra Minister Resigns Amidst Justice Movement for Murdered Sarpanch
NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation on Tuesday, prompted by a sustained movement demanding justice for Santosh Deshmukh, the late sarpanch of Massajog village. NCP-SCP MLA Rohit Pawar emphasized that the continued public and family outcry catalyzed Munde's departure.

Pawar voiced the need for Munde to be labeled a co-accused in Deshmukh's murder case, advocating for a comprehensive and transparent investigation. The minister's resignation arrived amid these calls for justice, marking a pivotal moment in the case's ongoing narrative.

Upon resigning, Munde addressed his health concerns as a primary reason for stepping down, announcing this through a statement on social media platform X. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has since approved Munde's resignation, forwarding it to the Governor, highlighting the state's commitment to law and order and public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025