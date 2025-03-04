Myanmar Junta Leader Visits Moscow for Strategic Alliance
Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is visiting Moscow to sign significant documents with Russia. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between Myanmar's military government and Russia, highlighted by Aung Hlaing's meeting with top security official Sergei Shoigu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic move, Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, visits Moscow to formalize key agreements with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the signing will occur during Aung Hlaing's visit on Tuesday.
Highlighting the importance of these emerging ties, Myanmar's military leader was received by Sergei Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's top security officials.
This engagement reflects a strategic partnership amidst Myanmar's ongoing political challenges, marking a notable point in Russia-Myanmar relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement