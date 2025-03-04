Left Menu

Myanmar Junta Leader Visits Moscow for Strategic Alliance

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is visiting Moscow to sign significant documents with Russia. The visit underscores the strengthening ties between Myanmar's military government and Russia, highlighted by Aung Hlaing's meeting with top security official Sergei Shoigu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:43 IST
Myanmar Junta Leader Visits Moscow for Strategic Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic move, Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, visits Moscow to formalize key agreements with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the signing will occur during Aung Hlaing's visit on Tuesday.

Highlighting the importance of these emerging ties, Myanmar's military leader was received by Sergei Shoigu, one of President Vladimir Putin's top security officials.

This engagement reflects a strategic partnership amidst Myanmar's ongoing political challenges, marking a notable point in Russia-Myanmar relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025